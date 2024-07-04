Summer 2024 has begun under the banner of Copilot+ PCs and among the many devices launched on the market, the ASUS proposal could not be missed: the new Vivobook S 15 with processor Snapdragon X Elite It has been designed to support the most advanced AI-based features, making performance and efficiency its watchwords.

On this front, the Taiwanese company’s laptop promises maximum performance regardless of the presence of the power supply and the first tests we carried out seem to confirm this. Let’s discover the numbers of our benchmarks together.

Top performance, with and without power Since the very first announcement of Snapdragon X Elite, Qualcomm has put the word efficiency at the center of its communication campaign. However, the American company has left the management of the power limits of devices based on the new SoC to manufacturers and from this point of view ASUS has not compromised. Snapdragon X Elite Multi-Core Performance Charts Revealed by Qualcomm Whether you use battery or power supply, the Vivobook S 15 manages to keep performance almost unchangeda feature that can make the difference for those who want maximum performance in all conditions of use. We tested the Vivobook S 15 with some synthetic benchmarks, as well as the inevitable Cyberpunk 2077, and our tests confirmed what we just said. The tests were performed with the Maximum Speed ​​profile (there are 3 others: Performance, Standard, Whisper) and using the maximum energy profile offered by Windows, called Optimal Performance.

Benchmark results We begin our analysis of ASUS Vivobook S 15 by starting with the synthetic benchmarks: using the laptop’s battery, Geekbench 6 It achieved 2406 points in single core and 14467 in multi core. Powered by AC instead, the new arrival from ASUS recorded 2463 points in single core and 14558 points in multi core. As can be seen from the numbers, the difference between single core performance is 2.37%, while for multi core it is just 0.37%. Geekbench 6 on Vivobook S 15 running on battery Geekbench 6 on Vivobook S 15 running on AC The same conclusion can be reached with the 3D Mark graphic testsin particular with Steel Nomand: Vivobook S 15 on battery reaches 1981 points, which becomes 2001 once the power supply is connected.

Wildlife Extreme It instead obtains 6324 points with battery and 6411 points with the power supply active, recording a slightly higher gap than the previous test. We finally put the real-world performance of the new Vivobook S 15 to the test, using Cyberpunk 2077 with the Steam Deck preset. When pressed by CD Project RED’s sci-fi blockbuster, ASUS’s laptop on battery power averaged 27.32 fps, while on AC it recorded 27.46 fps. In short, the difference is well within the margin of error and is therefore practically irrelevant. Cyberpunk 2077 Battery Power Results Cyberpunk 2077 AC Power Results ASUS and Qualcomm therefore seem to have given free rein to the power of the Vivobook S 15. It remains to be seen how much this choice will affect battery life and we refer you to the upcoming review to discover all the details.

In the meantime, we remind you that ASUS Vivobook S 15 is already available starting at 1,399 Euros.



