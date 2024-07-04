Shot: In St. Petersburg, a girl broke her spine after falling from a swing in a kindergarten

In St. Petersburg, a six-year-old girl broke her spine in several places after falling from a swing in a kindergarten. This became known Telegram-Shot channel.

According to the publication, everything happened when the pupils and employees of kindergarten #69 were on the territory of kindergarten #1. The young Russian girl was swinging on a seesaw with a boy. Suddenly, he stood up abruptly, causing the girl to lose her balance and fall to the ground.

The child’s mother went to the hospital only two days later, suspecting that her daughter had a common bruise. Doctors diagnosed the preschooler with multiple fractures of the thoracic spine. The girl has been bedridden for more than six months and will undergo lengthy rehabilitation. The parent blamed the group’s teacher for everything. In her opinion, she did not keep an eye on the children.

In a conversation with Shot, the head of kindergarten No. 69 admitted the guilt of her subordinate, but sent her on vacation.

Earlier it was reported that a resident of the village of Chaa-Khol in Tuva with tuberculosis infected nine children in the Solnyshko kindergarten.