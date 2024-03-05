In case you haven't noticed, Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun And available from today in the catalog of Game Pass for PC and Xbox and it is a highly recommended download for all subscribers to the service, if you have the slightest inclination for the type of game in question.

This is one first person shooter which incorporates the classic stylistic features of the genre, including a graphic style that recalls the mixed 3D bitmap of the origins in a rather particular way, all immersed in the typical aesthetics of Warhammer 40,000.

It is to all intents and purposes an exponent of the sub-genre that has come to be defined as “boomer shooter“, even if the definition remains rather bizarre, but if by this we mean a return to the classic dynamics of the original FPS, then Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun seems to fit into it.