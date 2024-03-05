In case you haven't noticed, Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun And available from today in the catalog of Game Pass for PC and Xbox and it is a highly recommended download for all subscribers to the service, if you have the slightest inclination for the type of game in question.
This is one first person shooter which incorporates the classic stylistic features of the genre, including a graphic style that recalls the mixed 3D bitmap of the origins in a rather particular way, all immersed in the typical aesthetics of Warhammer 40,000.
It is to all intents and purposes an exponent of the sub-genre that has come to be defined as “boomer shooter“, even if the definition remains rather bizarre, but if by this we mean a return to the classic dynamics of the original FPS, then Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun seems to fit into it.
A very stylish shooter
Released on PC in May last year, the game perhaps went a little under the radar also due to the quantity of releases that characterized the past year, but it was welcomed as one of the best titles in this particular field.
In Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun we find ourselves in the armor of a Space Marine engaged in various levels in a riot of explosions and pixels, as can be expected from a title that refers directly to the name of the space marine's basic weapon .
To get to know it better, we refer you to our review of Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, we also remember that today the games of the first batch of March for Xbox Game Pass were announced.
