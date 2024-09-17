Astro Bot has indeed been updated on PlayStation 5 today – September 17th – which has brought the game to version 1.004 . The weight is actually minimal, since we are talking about 382.5 MB . As always, just start your console and if you have the game installed automatically the update will be queued.

Astro Bot it’s a great game, we’ve understood that by now, but it’s also a game made in an optical way, with a number of technical problems practically non-existent, especially to a less attentive eye. That said, it seems that Team Asobi felt the need to further refine the work.

Astro Bot Patch Has No Official Details

Let us point out that This is not the first update to the game, as Astro Bot was bumped to version 1.003 last week. The problem is that there are no official patch notes for it so we have absolutely no idea what was fixed.

The hypothesis is that the changes are so minimal or dedicated to problems so rare that the company doesn’t even feel the need to explain. Maybe in the next few days Team Asobi will make a move on this, but for now we have no official information.

However, we can rely on the user reports and we know that crashes and visual errors have been reported online. However, these are rare issues and not common enough to be known to everyone. Perhaps the authors of Astro Bot are giving the game their final blows to fix it. There were also reports of an issue with save data, but that seems to have been fixed with the previous update.

While we wait for official news, we leave you with our review of Astro Bot.