Valencia Franco-Guinean did not wear the special shirt that all first and second soccer players wear this weekend

03/15/2025



Updated at 9:59 p.m.





Mouctar Diakhaby (28 years) neither forget or forgive. 4 years ago he accused Creekthen defense of Cádiz, of having called him “shit black.” The stir was considerable, the Valencia footballer did not feel supported by the Professional Football League and since then he does not want to know anything about the chairman Javier Tebas. Not even the campaigns against racism that organize periodically.

Thus, this weekend all the players of First and Second They look before the games colorful t -shirts and pose together, referees included, in the center of the field after a poster against racism.

This Saturday, in the previous Girona-ValenciaDiakhaby was the only one who didn’t wear the aforementioned shirt. He wore the completely black garment with which he played the visiting team, and in the collective photo he put himself behind everyone, side and on the camera.

Diakhaby has decided not to put on the vs racism shirt and has not wanted to put in the photo for the fat eye of the league with the Juan Cala case. Honor Mouctar pic.twitter.com/xgq9zt4itd – Octopus (@pulpista) March 15, 2025

A month ago, when he appeared before the press to comment on his recovery of the serious knee injury suffered in January 2024, he explained his position on the matter:









«The League did not act with me as it should do it, And yet when they went with other people they did investigated more … In my case, the league protected a player (Cala) … It is not because there is more talk about Vinicius than me. They are cases of racism, in different places and contexts. The insult against Vinicius was from an amateur and mine, of a player. There is no comparison, although it is the same ».