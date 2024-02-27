The Porsches continue to stick their noses out in front of everyone even at the end of Session 3 of the Prologue which the protagonists of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship have just concluded on the Lusail track.

In the morning in Qatar, pre-season collective testing continued in preparation for the 1812 Km to be held on Saturday and once the 180 minutes of activity under the sun were over, the official 963 #5 of Campbell/Christensen/Makowiecki achieved the best time in 1 '41″223, putting together 70 laps, while their teammates in #6 finished third at +0″197 with 65 laps under their belt.

The LMDh prepared by Team Penske only showed up in the last hour; first it was the Peugeots that rose to the top and remained there for a long time. The 9X8 #94 is beaten by 0″037, settling for second place with 65 laps completed, while the #93 is fourth, almost 0″4 from the top, but with 82 laps.

Here too it must be said that many took advantage of the time of the session – similar to that of Free Practice 1 and 3, but above all of the first part of the race – to continue lapping as much as possible, collecting data and information, without concentrating on the flying lap by attacking brutally the primacy.

#93 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Mikkel Jensen, Nico Muller, Jean-Eric Vergne, pit practice Photo by: Shameem Fahath

Chip Ganassi Racing's Cadillac #2 remains in the Top5, followed by Toyota #7 which is half a second behind the leader, while Jota's Porsche #12 is seventh, keeping behind the Ferrari 499P #51 and #83, both at +0 “9 but with 81 and 84 laps completed.

The Top10 also includes the #20 BMW, the best of the Alpines is the #36 12th, while the #35 caused a red flag during practice with Charles Milesi going out at turn 5, without serious consequences.

In Lamborghini Iron Lynx, after last night's night tests, the differential on the SC63 was replaced and consequently tests were also carried out on the gearbox to check that everything was in order.

Bortolotti/Kvyat/Mortara therefore started the morning's work later, stopping in 17th place at +1″6 and with only 39 laps combined, followed by the Porsche #99 of Proton Competition and the Isotta Fraschini, also intent on accumulating mileage.

#777 D'Station Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGT3: Clement Mateu, Erwan Bastard, Marco Sorensen Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

In the LMGT3 Class the last part of the tests saw the Aston Martin #777 of D'Station Racing jump ahead of everyone in 1'54″791, beating the Ferrari 296 #54 of AF Corse by 0″153 that Davide Rigon had set first already at the start of the session.

Here too, most of the protagonists concentrated on lapping a lot to best arrange the vehicles with the Goodyear tires and the Corvettes and McLarens continue to do well.

The Z06 #82 of TF Sport is third, followed by the 720S #95 of United Autosports and the Aston Martin #27 of Heart of Racing, within +0″267 of the record and with the second Ferrari a couple of tenths behind by AF Corse marked with #55.

The best of the WRT BMWs is the #31 which placed ninth at 9 tenths, keeping behind the Porsche #91 of Manthey EMA and the Lamborghini #60 of Iron Lynx.

Once the preparations of the cars were complete, in the Proton Competition the Ford Mustangs finally had the green light to carry out the first laps, given that the German team was among the last to receive the material.

The fourth and final session of the Prologue will start at 12.00 pm Italian time: the teams that ran in Session 1 on Monday will not be present in these 3 hours.

FIA WEC – Prologue: Session 3