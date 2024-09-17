There is a lot of concern in the Mexican pilot’s entourage and family. Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez, after his father was admitted to a hospital in Mexico City after suffering a pre-infarction.

According to information provided by the communications team of the former federal deputy for Morena (Mexico), Antonio Perez Garibay He suffered a pre-heart attack last Sunday after the Mexican’s accident in Formula 1.

“The incident occurred after his son was hit during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in a collision with driver Carlos Sainz,” said his agent, Esmeralda Mendoza, in an official statement.

‘Checo’s’ father is stable

The father of ‘Checo’ Perez He was found unconscious in the bathroom of his home in Mexico City and was rushed to a hospital where he was stabilized. “Perez Garibay was found unconscious in the bathroom of his home in Mexico City, where paramedics responded to provide him with immediate medical attention.”

“He was rushed to a hospital in the capital. He is currently under medical observation and in stable condition. We appreciate your expressions of support and affection,” they said in the statement.

This Tuesday, his press team explained that Antonio Perez Garibay He is stable and is already recovering. “Mr. Pérez Garibay is stable, but remains in intensive care under constant medical supervision, focusing mainly on his heart and other vital organs. The specialists in charge have indicated that his condition continues to be closely monitored,” he said.

How did the accident happen?

He Azerbaijan Grand Prix, held on Sunday, ended with the victory of the Australian Oscar Piastri and with the violent clash of the Spaniard Carlos Sainz (Ferarri) and the Mexican Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez (Red Bull) with two laps to go.

Perezwith two laps to go, He was pushing from behind and Sainz was defending himself tooth and nail until they ended up at the protection wall on the Baku Street Circuit.

The Mexican opened the gap to throw his car on top of the Spaniard, he was millimetres from the wall, Sainz tried to cover the gap, but ‘Checo’s’ right wheel touched the left rear of his car and both went against the protection. The two cars were left with the front end destroyed after the violent accident.

