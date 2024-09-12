This week’s Japanese charts are interesting, dominated as always by Nintendo Switch. Astro Bot failed to debut at the top in the software charts, stopping in second place with 12,672 copies sold. It was beaten by Touhou Danmaku Kagura: Phantasia Lost for Nintendo Switch, which sold 16,631 copies. In short, a week in general not exactly exceptional, in which however PS5 fails to pull off the big hit with its exclusive game.

It should be noted that Astro Bot is theonly game for Sony’s console in the top 10the rest of which is occupied by Switch games.

Even in the hardware field the picture is more or less the same, with Nintendo Switch Selling Just Under 70,000 Unitswhile PlayStation barely surpasses 10,000.