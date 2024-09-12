For tomorrow, Friday 13 September, the Department of Civil Protection has assessed the yellow weather alert for risk of thunderstorms in thirteen regions

The Italian peninsula continues to be affected by bad weather which is gradually moving towards the South. In fact, also for tomorrow, Friday 13 September, the Civil Protection Department has issued theyellow weather alert for risk of thunderstorms in thirteen regions, mostly in the center-south.

bad weather for tomorrow 13th September

The adverse weather conditions forecast for tomorrow will depend above all on the vast depression that has currently stabilized over northern Europe.

Yellow weather alert for risk of thunderstorms: these are the regions affected

The Department of Civil Protection has assessed a yellow weather alert for tomorrow, Friday 13 September, for the following thirteen Italian regions: Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Emilia Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lazio, Marche, Molise, Puglia, Sicily, Trentino Alto Adige And Umbria.

yellow weather alert

Weather forecast for tomorrow, Friday 13 September:

For tomorrow, Friday 13 September, the weather forecast indicates extensive rain in the North-Eastrains that will turn into storm fronts along the coasts and in snowfall above 1700 metres above sea level.

Unstable weather at Center which will be affected by scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms, especially along the Adriatic coasts.

To the Southern Italy, Instead, many clouds and widespread and intense precipitation are expected, especially on the regions of the Tyrrhenian side. Everywhere there will be a gradual attenuation of the phenomena of the meteorological conditions starting from the afternoon. However, it is expected that the thunderstorms will become stronger and more intense along the southern Adriatic coasts.

extensive rains over thirteen regions

The peak of the temperature drop is also expected for tomorrow with the thermometer rapidly falling also in the South. Strong winds will still blow over much of Italy with the most intense gusts on the Major Islands.

The weather is expected to improve over the weekend, with much sunnier temperatures, except for the Adriatic coast and between Sicily and Calabria: these areas will still be rife with showers, thunderstorms and strong winds.