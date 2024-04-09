The weather alert is triggered in Campania but not for bad weather: what will happen in the next few hours

After having faced a mild winter with temperatures that in many cases were higher than the seasonal average, Italy is heading towards summer. Spring is now in full swing, but with temperatures above average and in many areas it seems like summer has now arrived. The current Narciso disturbance that is affecting our nation has led to an improvement in weather conditions throughout the country. Now what is worrying is no longer the intense rains but the ultraviolet rays, especially in Campania where aweather alert.

The African anticyclone Narcissus which has been orbiting over Italian territories for several days has led to an improvement in climatic conditions. The rains and the strong winds have given way to the sun and the beautiful weather. They have been registered all over the country temperatures above seasonal averages. Today, however, the Civil Protection and the competent bodies are launching a new one weather alert. Not related to the disturbances that will affect various regions in these hours.

The protagonist of this alert is the Sun. In fact, in Campania, and in particular in Naples, sunny days and good weather are expected for the next few days. The concentration of ultraviolet rays will be very high and for this reason, the authorities inform and alert citizens. Temperatures around the range are expected this weekend 27°C. What worries the experts is the gradation of ultraviolet rays which will be between 7.5 and 7.9 of intensity in the hottest hours. The red alert is triggered for values ​​equal to or greater than 8, so experts urge caution.

Sun

Exposure to ultraviolet rays of this intensity during the hottest hours could cause various damages. The precautions to be taken, especially for the most fragile people, are not to go out during the hottest hours between 10:00 and 14:00, use a Sun protection minimum 15, covering clothing e.g hats and glasses to protect your face. The experts ofHigher Institute of Health they also remind you to use protective creams throughout the year but with greater intensity in the summer periods. It should be remembered that sunscreen should be applied several times throughout the day, especially after baths or showers or after sweating.