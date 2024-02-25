Chiara Ferragni, a leading figure in the panorama of influencer marketing, recently underwent an extensive interview by the 'Corriere della Sera', thus offering her first public reaction to the media storm that surrounded her following the controversial events of the “Balocco gate” onwards. During this prolonged conversation with the prestigious Milanese newspaper, Ferragni tried to explain and justify the events, portraying the disputed situations as simple misunderstandings of little importance.

The arguments proposed during the interview are varied and aimed at mitigating the criticisms aimed at his person: from the alleged commission of honest errorsto his involvement in charitable activities carried out through his public image, up to the defense of his young team, to whom any errors are attributed, always with the emphasis on good faith in their actions.

Shortly after the conclusion of the interview with the Corriere della Sera, the newspaper promptly made available the online content that Chiara Ferragni promptly communicated to her followers through Instagram stories. However, what caused the greatest stir was the subsequent action of Ferragni, who enthusiastically shared the number of clicks made on the interview link, revealing a certain satisfaction with the wide diffusion obtained.

The reactions to this display of pride were not long in coming, with Selvaggia Lucarelli who took the opportunity to express his opinion on these actions:

The interview with Ferragni is embarrassing, but all of this is even more embarrassing. For a moment I thought that what happened had helped her understand something, but instead it's still all a question of numbers.

All of this has raised questions about what really drives the influencer to behave this way. Furthermore, it has sparked a discussion about how important what it does is in the field of communication and public opinion.

