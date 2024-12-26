The 2026 Formula 1 season will present a strong regulation changea new opportunity for all teams to achieve a huge competitive advantage. With Fernando Alonso at the helm and Adrian Newey as the engineer responsible for the future carAston Martin faces a real chance to jump to the front of the grid, and its efforts will be replicated by Honda, which will supply power units to the Silverstone team once the next campaign ends.

Tom McCullough, Aston Martin’s F1 performance director, has reviewed the collaboration between both brands: “We have already been working with Honda for 12 months. The change in regulations is very large and it is a repetitive process. There are more and more in-person meetings, rather than virtual ones, at both Sakura and Silverstone. “There are many areas of the company where we collaborate very closely, from simulation to design,” he explained.

“Basically, this is a new opportunity for us and it’s something really interesting. They are very ambitious and it is very fun to work with them in this initial phase. It’s easy. We can talk a lot,” reviewed the Aston Martin engineer.

Adrian Newey will begin his work at the Silverstone factory from March, so the team’s efforts will focus on the 2026 season, with the new regulations. “The commercial part will come in the next 12 months, when we make all the important decisions. Everything is going according to plan. It is already a reality” McCullough said.