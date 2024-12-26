From Vienna to Turin via Astorga: a journey through the best hot chocolates

Maybe you’ve never thought about it, but hot chocolate can become a destination. Put yourself in the situation: it’s the middle of winter, numb hands seek refuge in a steaming mug and the aroma of cocoa cozily envelops the atmosphere. In many corners of the world, hot chocolate is not just a drink: it is a ritual, an experience that connects with the tradition and identity of the place. From its aristocratic version to the recipes most connected to local history, this drink invites us to explore winter with different eyes.

When chocolate arrived in Europe brought from Mesoamerica it was a thick and bitter drink that the Mayans and Aztecs considered sacred. Its introduction to the old continent marked the beginning of a transformation: it was sweetened with sugar and flavored with spices such as cinnamon, becoming a luxury reserved for the nobility. As it became popular, each European region adapted chocolate to its culture, developing unique recipes and traditions that have endured to this day.

If you’ve ever looked for excuses to travel in winter, here’s a delicious list. These destinations not only offer cozy and inviting winter plans, but also a perfect excuse to stop, enjoy the moment and savor a good cup of hot chocolate.

Each destination has its own interpretation and each cup tells a story. Many, in addition, accompanied by typical sweets; from macarons in Zurich to the Sachertorte in Vienna. So get ready to travel and remember: a hot chocolate is not just a drink, it is a break to enjoy the cozy atmosphere of a warm cafe in the middle of winter, perfect to enjoy the moment and the surroundings while you enjoy it.

Turin (Italy): bicerin, a refined classic

In the heart of Piedmont, Turin stands as the Italian capital of chocolate. Here, the bicerin, More than a drink, it is an institution. This peculiar combination, composed of hot chocolate, coffee and cream, is served in layers that do not mix until the first sip. The recipe, which dates back to the 18th century, has conquered locals and visitors for generations.

To enjoy it as tradition dictates, visit Caffè Al Bicerin, a small establishment that opened its doors in 1763 where, surrounded by history and under a dim light, you can feel how the aroma of cocoa and coffee fills the air. Each drink is a trip to the past, a connection with the Turin tradition that has lasted for generations.





Zurich (Switzerland): pure Swiss chocolate

If there is a country where chocolate is an art, it is Switzerland. And Zurich, with its mix of elegance and warmth, is the perfect place to enjoy it. Here, the hot chocolate is thick, creamy and absolutely irresistible, especially when winter freezes the atmosphere in the streets and pushes us to look for a coffee shop.

Head to Confiserie Sprüngli, famous for its homemade hot chocolate recipe that can be ordered in different versions. Accompany it with some luxemburgerli, those delicate macarons that complete the experience. Or, if you want even more chocolate, with some of their delicate truffles.

Brussels (Belgium): birthplace of European chocolate

Belgium and chocolate are practically synonymous, and Brussels, its capital, is home to some of the most prestigious chocolate shops in the world. In winter, the cobblestone streets and Christmas markets create the perfect setting to enjoy hot chocolate made with artisanal bars.

Make a stop at Neuhaus, one of the most emblematic chocolate shops in the city. Here, hot chocolate is served with small accompaniments that complement its flavor. A ritual that combines Belgian chocolate mastery with the magical atmosphere of the city in winter.





Vienna (Austria): chocolate with imperial airs

The Austrian capital, with its rich imperial heritage, has elevated hot chocolate to an aristocratic experience. In elegant Viennese cafes, this drink is served with whipped cream and is often accompanied by delicacies such as the famous sachertorte.

Pay a visit to the iconic Café Sacher, where you can combine hot chocolate with the legendary sachertorte, which has been conquering palates since 1832. All in an atmosphere that seems straight out of another era.

Budapest (Hungary): spicy and surprising chocolate

In Budapest, hot chocolate takes on unique nuances thanks to the incorporation of spices that enhance its flavor. Thus, if you dare to try new things, you will find cafes that offer versions of this drink with touches of cinnamon, vanilla, cloves, paprika or even pepper, creating a unique sensory experience.

Try this explosion of flavors at Rengeteg RomKafé, a small café specializing in creative hot chocolates, or at Zsivagó, whose nostalgic atmosphere will make you feel like you’re at your grandparents’ house.





Paris (France): refined chocolate

In the “city of lights”, hot chocolate is not simply a drink, it is a refined pleasure. Paris has been perfecting the recipe for centuries chocolat chaudoffering a thick and creamy version that is made with chocolate bars melted in hot milk. Something that tastes even better if you try it in a historic cafeteria.

An essential place is Angelina, a famous pastry shop with more than 120 years of history and numerous locations. His iconic chocolat chaud l’Africain It is so thick that it resembles a liquid mousse and forms a perfect duo with its famous Mont-Blanc tart.

London (United Kingdom): tradition with a modern touch

London, with its humid and foggy climate, finds hot chocolate a perfect ally to combat the cold. Here the options have evolved towards creativity. From classic versions to modern combinations with unexpected flavors, this city has something for everyone.

If you want to try new things, and take some great photos of steaming cups, stop by places like Italian Bear Chocolate, Chin Chin Labs or The Parlor at Fortnum & Mason.





Astorga (Spain): birthplace of chocolate in Spain

Astorga, in León, has a chocolate tradition that dates back to the 18th century, when it was one of the first places in Spain to produce chocolate. During the winter, local coffee shops offer cups of hot chocolate that reflect centuries of history and craftsmanship.

A visit to Chocolate Museum It allows you to immerse yourself in the chocolate legacy of the region, while tasting a cup in a traditional confectionery provides a comforting experience that transports you to the beginnings of European chocolate.