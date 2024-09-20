If you’re interested in the many games that will be released on PC and Xbox this fall, it might be a good idea to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimatethe Microsoft service that gives access to a catalog of games, including new ones that will be released since launch. Although the service has an excellent price/offer ratio, it is always a good idea to try to save as much as possible and one way to do this is with Instant Gaming. The price is €31.10 instead of €39.99. You can find the discount on this page.
If you reach the Instant Gaming page, you will see that the reported price is €25.49. Please note that this is not the final price, as VAT still needs to be calculated. Furthermore, this code is only valid for European accounts, so also Italian ones.
What’s included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
THE benefits included in this subscription range are:
- Online console gaming
- Access to the full catalog of games on PC and Xbox
- Access to new games released on D1
- EA Play
- Cloud gaming access (Xbox Cloud Gaming and a select list of games via GeForce Now Ultimate)
- Exclusive discounts
Once you have made your purchase on Instant Gaming, you will be quickly sent an alphanumeric code that you will need to enter via your Xbox account (be careful to choose the correct one if you have more than one!). With the Redeem Codesyou just have to copy the sequence, give the okay and you can immediately start taking advantage of all the features of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
