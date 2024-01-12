Going straight to the answer, this was a mistake on Ubisoft's part which promises to correct the issue with a future patch. At launch, however, the game could still include “artificial” dubbing, regarding the English language of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (remember that the game is dubbed in English, French, Spanish, German and Farsi).

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown it has convinced international critics and everyone is waiting for the game to be available. However, there is a small curious problem within the game, which emerged through a report from IGN USA which then obtained an official response from the developers. In short, a minor character in the game is dubbed via a program “text to voice”. What happened?

The official answers

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown offers many challenging boss fights

IGN USA has contacted the supplier of the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown dubs, SIDE Londonwho said: “SIDE London is handling the casting, production management, voice direction, voice recording and post-production of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, for which we work with a cast of professional actors talented.As a production company, we have had no information of other voice design plans, TTS [ndr, Text to speech, ovvero da testo a voce] or whatever, that Ubisoft had for the game.”

Ubisoft confirmed: “During the development process of a game, some teams use more temporary resources, including text-to-voice dubbing, until the final dubbing is delivered. The English version of these 8 lines of text for this character does not has been implemented correctly, but will be replaced and updated with an upcoming patch. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is fully dubbed in English, French, Spanish, German and Farsi, for a total of over 12,000 characters. It is also subtitled in Italian, Portuguese-Brazilian, Chinese, Korean, Russian, Arabic, Polish and Japanese.”

You can read our review of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown at this address and, after, try the official demo now available.