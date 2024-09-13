There are still a few months left until the release of Assassin’s Creed Shadows and that is why its promotion by Ubisoft is beginning to increase. On this occasion, this company published a preview that allows us to appreciate the world of this video game.

That is why this video is focused on showing the places that the protagonists, Naoe, a kunoichi or female ninja, and Yasuke, an African-descended samurai, will have to travel through during their adventures.

As the plot of Assassin’s Creed Shadows It takes place in feudal Japan, specifically in the year 1579, which is the final part of the Sengoku period. This is where historical figures such as Oda Nobunaga come into play.

The video shows a vast open world, in which, while civilization is present, it also stands out for its natural wonders. The work done by the team in charge is certainly eye-catching.

Ubisoft Quebec demonstrates through this trailer Assassin’s Creed Shadows the great use that is being made of the Ubisoft Anvil graphics engine. The world developed by this studio not only stands out for its beauty but also for being full of surprises and wonders.

But that’s something players will have to discover on their own. One thing that stands out is that references to Japanese culture will appear at every turn, and can be seen in the video.

But we will have to wait until it is available on November 15, 2024 to be able to appreciate them properly. On this date Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be available for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, with versions for Mac and iPadOS-based devices also available.

Regarding Yasuke’s appearance, a Japanese historian has already shared his opinion on the matter and Ubisoft has had to make corrections due to a certain error.

Apart from Assassin's Creed Shadows We have more information about video games at TierraGamer.