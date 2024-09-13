With the confirmation of the PlayStation 5 Pro, the eyes of the industry have now turned to Nintendo as many eagerly await the first official look at the successor to the Switch. While the Japanese company has remained silent, A new leak has already given a date for the presentation of this console.

Recently, moistycharlie, a new leaker, mentioned that The official reveal of the Nintendo Switch 2 would take place at the beginning of next October. Here, the Big N would unveil two different models, each priced at $400, so we’ll likely see a color variation rather than any unique internal elements between them.

Now, it is important to mention that moistycharlie previously got the PlayStation 5 Pro reveal date rightso many have taken his word for it as something that will happen. However, outside of this revelation, this person is new to leaks, so he doesn’t have the same reputation as other users, which has cast doubt on his information, with some pointing out that his previous PS5 Pro statement was simply luck.

With a planned release sometime in 2025, many are expecting the reveal of the Nintendo Switch 2 to take place sooner rather than later. What will be interesting to see is the price of the console. While we won’t see numbers that are on par with Sony and Microsoft’s offering, there will clearly be a markup compared to the console available right now, and $400 sounds like something very possible.

For now, we can only wait for more information to become available, something that, according to moistycharlie, would happen in just a few weeks. On related topics, the Switch 2 would be backwards compatible. Similarly, the Switch 2 would have a dual screen.

Author’s Note:

October sounds like a very early reveal for the Switch 2. Remember, the first Switch was revealed just three months before its launch. I wouldn’t expect the first glimpse of this console until next year, but it would be awesome to see this hardware in action sooner rather than later.

Via: moistycharlie