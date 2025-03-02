The US president, Donald Trumphas signed on Saturday an executive order through which the English as official United States. This is an unprecedented gesture for “a unified and cohesive society (…) that can exchange ideas freely in a shared language.”

“It is in the best interest in the United States that the federal government designates A single official language. Establishing English as an official language will not only expedite communication, but will also reinforce shared national values ​​and create a more cohesive and efficient society, “reads the text of the order, disseminated by the White House.

This new order comes to replace Executive Order 13166 of August 11, 2000, about the “improvement of access to services for people with limited domain of English”, without this change demanding “any change in the services provided by any agency”, as long as the bosses of these of these make the “necessary” decisions to fulfill their respective missions “efficiently.”

“Speaking English not only opens doors economicallybut it helps newcomers to participate in their communities, participate in national traditions and give back to our society, “Trump added. Thus, he justified the relevance of this order that, in his opinion,” recognizes and celebrates the long tradition of multilingual American citizens who have learned English and have transmitted it to their children for the coming generations. “

The firm arrives after White House sources confirmed the eve to NBC News and al Wall Street Journal the Text preparationswhich fits with previous efforts of the Republican Party in this regard, as the one undertaken in 2021 by Congressman James Inhofe to “avoid erroneous interpretations of English texts of the laws of the United States.”

Until now the United States was A country without official language At the federal level, although there are 32 particular states that formally recognize English as such. According to the United States Census Office, some of the most spoken languages ​​besides English are Spanish, Chinese, Tagalo, Vietnamese and Arabic.