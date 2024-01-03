You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
AUTOPLAY
The law establishes a probation program for agricultural workers
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
In an effort to address labor shortages in California's agricultural sector and improve conditions for undocumented workers, Lawmakers presented bill SB831. This has the main objective of establishing a program that allows the Attorney General of the United States to grant parole to undocumented agricultural workers residing in the state.
California, the leader in U.S. agricultural production, faces critical challenges due to a shortage of a reliable workforce in the sector. Strict immigration laws have contributed to this lack of workers, although many undocumented immigrants play a vital role in filling this labor gap. However, they face constant risks of deportation, family separation, and a lack of essential benefits.
SB831 proposes an innovative solution: Establish an agreement between California and the U.S. Attorney General to grant parole to undocumented farmworkers who meet certain criteria. Parole would grant temporary legal status and access to certain benefits, allowing these workers to remain in the United States. without fear of deportation.
SB831 was passed by the California Legislature in September and signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in October. The program has not yet been implemented, as the president has not yet entered into an agreement with Attorney General Merrick Garland. However, he has expressed his commitment to implementing the program as soon as possible.
(We also recommend: The 2 North American states where there are the most undocumented immigrants and almost no one knew)
Key Benefits of SB831 for California Agriculture Sector
The proposal emphasizes California's continued efforts in Support undocumented workers through existing legislation and benefit programs. As part of accountability, a report on the impact of the program will be required three years after its renewal, allowing for evaluations and adjustments as necessary. Among the features of the SB831 law are:
- Addresses critical labor need: The bill seeks to resolve the labor shortage in California agriculture, critical to the state's economy.
- Improves stability and security: Provides a more stable and secure foundation for undocumented farmworkers and their families by providing them with temporary legal status.
- Potential positive impact on the economy: By addressing the lack of workers in agriculture, SB831 is expected to contribute to the economic growth and overall well-being of California.
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#California #law #undocumented #immigrants #obtain #work #permit
Leave a Reply