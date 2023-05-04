In the final stretch before the coronation, the public has been fed bits and pieces of news for weeks, adding up to a kind of suspense-inducing drum roll. Every day a fresh detail about the process, a new conjecture or a potential point of contention regarding the direction of the ceremony, which, depending on the political orientation of the respective media organs, is judged in a culture-warriorly polarizing way as either an outrageous sign of wokeness or a welcome adjustment to the times.

Gina Thomas Features correspondent based in London.

Apart from sometimes thoughtful, sometimes angry pieces of opinion, detailed portraits of the royal couple and the grouchy campaign in the “Guardian”, which sheds light on all the facets of the monarchy, British reporting has so far mainly revolved around colorful trivialities: that Prince George as one of the eight pages of the royal couple is the youngest future monarch to play a role at a coronation; that the Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg, although an ardent royalist, would never dream of giving Charles III. and to sample quiche, recommended for Camilla’s coronation for practical reasons, because it was a disgusting dish containing vile broad beans; that the presenter duo Ant and Dec are invited to the coronation, but the daughter of Lord Mountbatten, one of the late Queen’s bridesmaids and ladies-in-waiting, is not; that the flower arrangements in Westminster Abbey are also sustainable in the spirit of the environmentally conscious king; that more than three thousand streets will be closed for street parties and pubs hope to pour more than sixty million pints over Coronation weekend.