Sony has made it available in autonomous form Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered For PS5which is now purchasable on the PlayStation Store for €59.99 untied from the Ultimate Edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

The announcement of the relaunch of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered was made yesterday, on the occasion of that of the prequel comic of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

As already reported, those who already own the PS4 version of the game will be able to switch to the PS5 one via the update program, which requires the payment of 10€ for the passage. The update is feasible from both the physical and digital editions.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PlayStation Store

Get ready to meet a Spider-Man never seen before. In Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, Peter Parker is a seasoned hero and relentlessly battles the super-villains of Marvel’s New York. But it’s not easy to find the right balance between career and personal life, especially when the fate of a city falls on your shoulders…

Experience the complete thrilling story with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition. This must-have bundle includes a promo code** for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, offering the acclaimed original adventure and three downloadable installments of the Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps series, remastered and enhanced for PS5 consoles.