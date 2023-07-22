Ministry of Defense: artillery of the Russian group of forces “West” stopped the counterattack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Artillery of the Russian group of forces “West” stopped the counterattack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Dvurechensky direction in the area of ​​​​Masyutovka and Petropavlovka. About it TASS Sergey Zybinsky, head of the group’s press center, said.

The representative of the Ministry of Defense clarified that the enemy was advancing with the forces of a company of the 95th separate air assault brigade. As a result, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost up to the detachment of manpower, as well as an infantry fighting vehicle.

Also, the artillerymen during the counter-battery fight destroyed the enemy mortar crew and the electronic warfare station.

On July 21, it was reported that the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia advanced in the Dverechensk direction, occupying five strongholds and four observation posts.