The Argentine star made his debut this Friday as an Inter Miami player in style by scoring his first goal with his new club and giving him a 1-2 victory at discount. His premiere generated great media expectation and the public could only see his debut in the 54th minute.

Leo Messi made his debut this Friday at Inter Miami and had a dream debut by scoring the winning goal in discount for 1-2 against Cruz Azul on the first day of the Leagues Cup.

With a splendid free kick in the 94th minute, the Argentine star capped off an unforgettable day for Inter Miami and soccer in the United States. Messi started as a substitute and entered the duel to replace Benjamin Cremaschi, in the 54th minute, amid enormous expectation and enthusiasm at the DRV PNK Stadium.

Messi, who put on the captain’s armband as soon as he stepped on the pitch, entered the game at the same time as the Spanish Sergio Busquets, another stellar reinforcement of Inter Miami and who replaced David Ruiz to debut with the pink outfit.

Warming up from the break, Messi heard the shouts that chanted his name over and over again from the stands and approached the fourth official with a smile before finally making his debut for Inter Miami.

Messi’s new team received Cruz Azul from Mexico this Friday at the DRV PNK Stadium on the opening day of the Leagues Cup, a new tournament in which all the MLS and Liga MX teams compete.

Inter Miami faces the Leagues Cup with the urgency of straightening its course since in the MLS it is bottom of the East (18 points after 22 games) and accumulates eleven games without knowing victory (three draws and eight losses).

Lionel Messi during a moment of the match between Inter Miami and Cruz Azul. On July 21, 2023. © Sam Navarro / Reuters

Messi unleashes madness in Miami

Thousands of people gathered around the DRV PNK Stadium hours before, adding to the fervent growth of Inter Miami fans as well as those displaced from Mexico to cheer on Cruz Azul.

And both locals and foreigners had a clear objective: to get Leo Messi’s pink shirt, forming long queues around the official store without caring about the price of $184.99 for each one.

“Each person who goes through the box takes one or two. It’s the best seller today along with the Leagues Cup commemorative scarf, which is also selling at a good pace,” one of the shop assistants told Efe.

The “no tickets” sign was posted days ago; everything is sold and at gold prices. The cheapest tickets were registered at $291, but the average that each fan has paid is $712 for being in the stands at Messi’s debut.

A passion that some of the most recognized celebrities have also been infected with. LeBron James, Kim Kardashian or Becky G were just some of the celebrities who did not want to miss Leo Messi’s debut with Inter Miami this Friday.

Before the game, Messi melted into a big and affectionate hug with LeBron James, star of the Los Angeles Lakers, as he left the changing room tunnel to sit on the bench.

with EFE