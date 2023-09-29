SSince ChatGPT was released to the public last November, the topic of artificial intelligence has reached the general public. The company Nvidia, which produces the graphics processors for ChatGPT, is currently breaking all records. Since the beginning of the year, the American company has gained 200 percent in value on the stock market and is now the fourth largest stock in the MSCI World Index. The price-earnings ratio of 260 reflects the euphoria. With thematic index funds with a focus on artificial intelligence, investors can benefit from developments surrounding artificial intelligence without adding the risk of individual stocks to their portfolio.

“Artificial intelligence is definitely a hyped topic,” says Thomas Letsche, ETF analyst at justETF. Due to the interest in ChatGPT, the demand for shares from the artificial intelligence segment has also increased significantly. The topic has been in constant demand since the beginning of the year, which is not a given for thematic ETFs, explains the analyst. However, before investing, you should always ask yourself: Is there hype, and am I already too late? “The topic has been on the market for a while, and investors’ expectations are quickly priced in,” says Letsche. So you should be aware that you are not beating the market with this investment decision.