The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, met on Thursday (September 28, 2023) with one of the Wagner Group commanders, Andrey Troshev, to discuss the best way to use “volunteer units” in the war in Ukraine. The information was released this Friday (September 29) by Russian state media.

“You yourself have been fighting in this unit for over a year. You know what it is, how it is done, you know the issues that need to be resolved in advance so that the combat work goes in the best and most successful way”, Putin said to Troshev, as the agency describes Tass.

The Russian leader also said he wanted to address social support for those involved in the fighting. In addition to Putin and Troshev, Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, who recently visited countries where mercenaries operate, participated in the meeting.

Commenting on the meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the news agency RIA that Troshev now works in the Ministry of Defense.

Since the mutiny in June, the fate of the Wagner Group has been uncertain. The former leader of the paramilitary organization, Yevgeny Prigozhin, who commanded the rebellion, died in a plane crash on August 23. He and other fighters allegedly refused to sign an oath of loyalty to the Russian state. In response to rumors, Russia denied involvement in the aircraft crash.