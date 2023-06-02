The Los Angeles prosecutor’s office (USA) announced this Wednesday that will not file charges for alleged rape accused of rapeafter two years of an “exhaustive” investigation.

The Los Angeles County Attorney General’s office reported in a statement, published by the media, that after carrying out an “extremely exhaustive” review of the case, it has concluded that There is “not enough evidence” to charge Hammer with a crime.

(You may be interested in: Dani Alves: desperate words from his mother after visiting him in jail).

The actor was facing a lawsuit from a woman, identified as Effie, who claims that the protagonist of ‘Call Me By Your Name’ raped her in 2017 for four hours and that he committed other “violent acts” without her consentduring an intermittent extramarital affair that he had with her.

The prosecution indicated that it has not been able to prove the accusations against Hammer, “due to the complexity of the relationship and the inability to prove a non-consensual and forced sexual encounter.”

In 2021, alleged private messages between Hammer and several of his ex-partners were leaked on social networks in which they they detailed disturbing sexual fantasies, such as mutilation and cannibalism, displayed by the women.

(It may interest you: Soccer players, allegedly sexually abused in Bogotá, break their silence).

The 36-year-old actor has denied being responsible for any wrongdoing and has stated that all sexual activities he has had were fully consensual.

In an interview published last February, Hammer admitted to emotionally abusing his ex-partners, but denied committing rape.

Since these leaks came to light, his career was severely diminished and he has not acted again.

The controversy surrounding Hammer returned to the spotlight at the end of 2022 with the docuseries ‘House of Hammer’, based on the history of his family and in which two of his ex-partners were given a voice, Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrisonwhich confirmed the accusations of abuse of other women.

Finally, the actor sent a message of thanks to the court and to the people who supported him in this process:

“I would like to say a very special thank you to all the people who have helped me get through this moment,” Hammer said.

More news in EL TIEMPO:

Alleged serial abuser of women used transportation app to contact victims

The terrible secret that changed the life of Anna Nicole Smith

A nurse speaks abused in the San Bernardo neighborhood by a man who had followed her

EFE