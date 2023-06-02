The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorassured that the new appointments in the Foreign Service have not yet been defined, which would include the former governor of Hidalgo, Omar Fayad, as Mexican ambassador to Israel.

Given the alleged appointment, AMLO was questioned in La Mañanera about the future of Omar Fayad in the Federal Government, indicating that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) continues to analyze the proposals.

And it is that the federal president said that they are not only considering ambassadors but consuls and other diplomats of the Foreign service.

“If proposals are being presented, nothing has been defined yet because there are embassies that require ambassadors, consuls are also needed and they seek to balance the promotion of those from the Foreign Service, career diplomats and at the same time other Mexicans dedicated to politics, organizations for the defense of the peoples, social leaders”, he mentioned.

In this sense, the President Andres Manuel announced that in the coming weeks the new appointments will be announced by the SREonce the analysis period has concluded.

“We’re going next week, I think, if the Ministry of Relations has finished the analysis of the proposals, we can make it known here next week or in a fortnight,” he asserted.

If the proposal of Omar Fayad As Mexico’s ambassador to Israel, he would join the list of former governors who were assigned a position in the foreign service after a Morena candidate succeeded them in office.

The list highlights: Quirino Ordaz, from Sinaloa; Carlos Joaquin, from Quintana Roo; Carlos Miguel Aysa, from Campeche, who were sent as ambassadors to Spain, Canada and the Dominican Republic, respectively. All of them were recognized by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The former governor of Sonora, Claudia Pavlovich, was appointed consul in Barcelona, ​​Spain, once she left office.