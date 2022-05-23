Argentine Health Ministry says man is in good health and isolated

Argentina said on Sunday (22.May.2022) it had detected the 1st suspected case of monkey pox. according to Ministry of Health country, the man was in Spain from April 28 to May 16.

The agency informed that the patient is a resident of the province of Buenos Aires. He is “in good general condition [de saúde], isolated and under treatment”.

A working group was created in Buenos Aires to “coordinate clinical, diagnostic and epidemiological actions to confirm or rule out the case, provide adequate clinical care and implement all focus control measures to prevent possible transmission”.

The Argentine Ministry of Health said it had formed a working group “with the objective of initiating surveillance of the new event and creating specific recommendations for health teams and the population”.

According to the WHO (World Health Organization), there are already 93 confirmed cases and 27 more suspected in 13 countries, including Spain, where the Argentine was.

Also reported infections by the virus: Germany, Australia, Belgium, Canada, United States, France, Netherlands, Israel, Italy, Portugal, United Kingdom and Sweden.

On Friday (May 19), the belgihere decreed mandatory quarantine for those infected with monkeypox. It is the 1st country to take the measure. Despite the decree, the Institute of Tropical Medicine Belgian assesses that the risk of a wider spread of monkeypox in the country is low.

The virus monkeypox is a variant of traditional smallpox (smallpox). Symptoms of the disease consist of fever, headaches and backaches, chills, tiredness and skin rashes, which start on the face and spread to the rest of the body.

There are still no reports of deaths from the new outbreak of the disease, first identified in humans in 1970. The fatality rate of monkeypox is less than 4%.

In a statement, the WHO said it expected new cases of the disease to be reported in the coming days.

There is no specific vaccine for monkeypox, but immunizers used against other types of smallpox have been shown to be up to 85% effective in neutralizing the virus, according to the organization.

COMMISSION IN BRAZIL

THE Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovations constituted, in an advisory capacity, a Temporary Technical Research Chamber – called Camera Pox MCTI– for follow the scientific developments of monkeypox on Saturday (May 21).

The research group follows the same idea of ​​the formation of the MCTI Network Virusexpert committee established in February 2020, even before the WHO declared the covid-19 pandemic.

The expert committee provides technical-scientific advice to the ministry on the strategies and needs in the area of ​​science, technology and necessary innovation in the health area to contain the spread of the virus.