This week Polyphony Digital will release a new Update for Gran Turismo 7 for PS5 and PS4. The details on the update at the moment are practically non-existent, but a clue, not too veiled, suggests the introduction of three cars.

The arrival of a new patch this week was announced with a tweet from Kazunori Yamauchi, the boss of Polyphony Digital. Unfortunately, no precise date has been provided, but on the other hand the post is accompanied by an image showing the silhouettes of three cars, which in all likelihood will be added to Gran Turismo 7 with the aforementioned update.

As GTPlanet suggests, one of the three cars, the one in the top center, will in all likelihood be the hypercar Toyota GR010as the car will star in the June 5 qualifying round of the Toyota Gazoo Racing GT Cup announced last month.

The one at the bottom right instead could be the Camaro GoPro Rampage 1970, while the one on the left is more difficult to identify, but it should be a C3 generation Corvette. In any case, to know for sure we just have to wait for the publication of the new Update.

The latest patch of Gran Turismo 7, 1.13, also introduced three cars for free, namely the Subaru BRZ GT300 ’21, the Subaru BRZ S’21 and the Suzuki Cappuccino (EA11R) ’91.