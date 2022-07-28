According to the Ministry of Health, Brazil has 978 confirmed cases of the disease.

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) announced on wednesday (27.jul.2022) the creation of the Technical Committee of the Monkeypox Emergency (monkey pox). According to the agency, members of the technical areas of the agency will work together with health professionals and the scientific community.

“The performance of the Committee will allow coordinated and swift actions to safeguard Public Health”, said Anvisa, adding that the performance will allow “accelerate the development and actions involving clinical research and authorization of medicines and vaccines”.

According to the agency, the technical team will act “with guidelines on clinical trial protocols“of medicines”intended to treat, prevent or diagnose the disease causing the public health emergency”.

THE WHO (World Health Organization) declared global emergency for monkeypox on Saturday (23.Jul). On Tuesday (July 26) the agency classified the disease as “very worrying for countries like Brazil”.

In interview with journaliststhe agency’s technical leader for the disease, Rosamund Lewis, stressed that Brazil is “reporting a significantly large number of cases [da varíola]”. Data released by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday show that Brazil has 978 confirmed cases of the disease.

O Power 360 prepared a reportage to explain monkeypox.