The 2022 MotoGP season is shaping up a paradox curious in the house Ducati. The Borgo Panigale manufacturer clearly has the best bike, with six victories in the first 11 races against only three of Yamaha, he is dominating the standings reserved for the Case for the third consecutive year, yet once again he seems destined not to win. most important and coveted in the world championship scene: that riders world title which has been missing since 2007, when Casey Stoner conquered it.

Johann Zarco, Pecco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini – the three best-placed Ducati riders – are respectively third, fourth and fifth in the standings. However, the margin of distance from the world leader, Fabio Quartararo, is enormous for everyone. The driver of the Pramac team, who is closest to the leader, is 58 points behind. Unfortunately, in Borgo Panigale, the maxi-patrol of eight riders riding Italian motorcycles is paying for competition every other day. The most striking example of this roller coaster vintage is Bagnaiawhich in the last six races he has collected three victories and as many ‘zeros’.

The crash remedied at Assen by Quartararo, combined with the success of the Piedmontese rider, has reopened some faint glimmer of hope in view of the second half of the season, but even the top management of Ducati are aware of how difficult it is to be under any illusions at this point in the championship. . The same Gigi Dall’Ignathe ‘genius’ from which all the technical evolutions that are mounted on the Desmosedici Sunday after Sunday, recognized how the fate of the Ducati riders is no longer in their hands. “In my opinion, the fate of the title fight does not depend only on us – admitted the CEO of Ducati during a long interview with Corriere dello Sport – things like what happened in Assen need to happen. For our part, we have to prepare one race at a time, trying to collect the maximum points, then we’ll see “.