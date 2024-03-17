The former number two of the Cisterna Anti-Mafia: “Knocked out of the grip”

“I have experienced the strength of the System at my expense.” Talking is Alberto Cisterna, current president of the thirteenth section of the Civil Court of Rome and former number two of the national anti-mafia prosecutor's office. He does it in an interview that The Truth puts it on the front page today. “If you find yourself in the middle of something that concerns the presidency of the Republic, the careers of magistrates and their relations with the secret services, you can't get out of it, it's an inextricable tangle”, says Cisterna.

The magistrate claims to have ended up “crushed” after applying for a position as head of the Palmi prosecutor's office, in the province of Reggio Calabria. “At the decisive moment it was necessary to earn the votes of the currents. At that point it was necessary to come to terms and go and ask with hat in hand”, he tells La Verità. And he says: “When I complained about the exclusion I was told 'but you didn't tell us you cared'.”

They echo Palamara's previous stories, says Cisterna who “I was told that the CVs didn't count, that they weren't opened and that we had to regulate the appointments market”. Cisterna then says that while he was hunting one of the most important Calabrians, Pasquale Condello, he put in contact a source and a former Carabinieri colonel who had joined the secret services.

But then, we read in La Verità, “the man ends up in an investigation in Reggio Calabria accused of being involved in some attacks against local magistrates”. The story has repercussions on Cisterna himself who had put him in contact with 007 given that the source did not trust speaking to others. His transfer was canceled twice, while he was accused of corruption by a justice collaborator “in a proceeding that was then quickly closed”.

Cisterna claims during an Anti-Mafia hearing, as the Truth always tells, that this affair would have been the subject of a note addressed to Loris D'Ambrosio, then legal advisor to Giorgio Napolitano, and drawn up by Giuseppe Pignatone, then prosecutor of the Republic of Reggio Calabria. Once called to be heard by the same magistrate, he finds the story in the newspapers.

Cisterna claims to have felt like a target: “You cannot escape the media-services-judges circuit”, we read in La Verità.