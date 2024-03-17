It is not true that car manufacturers only think about electric cars, hybrids and cars made to move from one place to another. In the world where the object often goes beyond its function – a rampant sector, just look at what happens with watches – someone has noticed what is happening with manual gearboxes. Rare modern supercars, if equipped with a lever and clutch, are worth twice as much as others with automatic, electro-actuated or sequential transmission.

This someone is BMW which – for now only for Japan, but we'll see later – has launched the special Final Edition series of the M3 with manual transmission only. A model created to celebrate 35 years since the first victory of the Elica company in the DTM with Renato Ravaglia at the wheel of the model indicated by the project acronym E30.

Of course, you will say, there is little to be happy about: in the name of the car there is the word “Final” which smacks of tragedy. Yes, because the next M3, as already happened with His Majesty's M5, will be electric only. But not only that: these iconic M3s will only be produced in 150 examples. And since even BMW – which sends the M3 to the gallows – knows that we are talking about an absolute myth, a sort of lottery will be set up for the delivery of these few cars given the many requests that have poured in in Monaco. Now the point is this: it is true that the electrification plans for the entire range are moving forward quickly. And it is also true that for normal mobility every manufacturer will focus only on batteries. But so much love for mechanics, for manual gearboxes, for naturally aspirated engines, will certainly not go unheard. Let's get ready for an endless series of “Final Editions” for at least another 20 years…