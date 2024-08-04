Anthony Zambrano He retired this Sunday from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games due to a physical problem that kept him out of the 400-meter flat race in athletics.

The Colombian athlete was unable to show his full potential on the track, apparently due to a physical problem he had been suffering from in one of his legs. He finished the race in seventh place with a time of 45.49 seconds.

Anthony Zambrano Photo:Colombian Olympic Committee Share

Goodbye Zambrano

Zambrano She qualified for the repechage of the event and was going to seek qualification for the semifinals this Saturday, but an injury to one of her ankles robbed her of the possibility of continuing in the race for a medal in Paris 2024.

In fact, when the test was over he decided to go straight to the dressing rooms and did not want to attend to the Colombian press who were waiting for some reactions from Zambrano, who entered these Olympic Games through the window.

Through his social networks, the Colombian who won silver in Tokyo 2020 He left a long message after confirming his retirement from the competition. Zambrano He showed in a video how his ankle was after the test.

“First of all, thank God and the saints for allowing me to participate in my third Olympic Games. I am indebted to myself, my country and my department. Zambrano is here for a while and I promise you that next year we will be back with everything. And I am truly grateful to all those people who supported me,” he began by saying.

“That’s what high-performance sport is like when we’re in shape. I hurt my left ankle, my tendons were inflamed and I had edema, but that didn’t stop me from fighting for the flag of my country and my department. Thank you for everything, but I’m retiring from the track this year. Next year we’ll be back with everything…thank you,” she said.

HAROLD YEPES

