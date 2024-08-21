JBarranquilla Union lived a nightmare night this Tuesday in the Libertadores Cup. The continental dream ended with the regrettable and painful 1-2 defeat against Colo Colo from Chile at the Roberto Melendez Metropolitan Stadium.

The Shark had the obligation to win in the return leg of the round of 16 of the Libertadores Cup, after the 1-0 defeat in the first leg in Chile, but they were never close to turning the tie around and said goodbye earlier than expected.

Junior, tangled

Junior He could never figure out the game against Colo Coloat times he was seen without ideas for the game, very fragile in defense and the few clear goal opportunities he had he missed, only the shot of Carlos Bacca in the first half that gave some hope.

To the team of Coach Arturo Reyes They point out that he lacks attitude and hierarchy to face home games, since he could not win a single game this time. Libertadores Cup at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla, a situation that cost him dearly.

In addition, the coach from Santa Marta is in the eye of the storm due to his team’s attitude on the field and the lack of game ideas. Players who came to Junior did not give that leap in quality to the team and continue to not perform at their highest level in an unclear structure.

Junior stops earning a millionaire loot

Not only was the elimination painful in the Libertadores Cup, It was also a financial blow to a club that had strengthened itself to go further in the continental tournament.

Junior de Barranquilla lost 1.7 million dollars (more than 6.8 billion Colombian pesos) for not qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Conmebol tournament. The prize money went directly to the coffers of Colo Colo, which is among the eight best teams on the continent.

Although the red and white team did not leave empty-handed Libertadores Cupas they received a good amount of money for advancing to the round of 16 and for their sporting merit in the group stage.

For playing the Libertadores Cup A transaction of 3 million dollars arrived in the bank account. Added to this amount are the 660,000 dollars for the two victories achieved against Botafogo and the Liga Deportiva Universitaria de Quito.

In addition, being among the top sixteen in the Copa Libertadores brought 1,250,000 dollars to complete a loot of 4,910,000 dollars (around 20 billion Colombian pesos).

