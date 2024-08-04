The Mexican Pacific coast is reached by the New Tropical Depression Five-E which adds to Carlotta and Daniel in this hurricane season 2024.

The With water reported this afternoon on the formation of the tropical depression five-e located south-southwest of the Baja California peninsula.

It is currently 850 kilometers south-southwest of Cabo San LucasBaja California Sur, and 920 kilometers west-southwest of Cape CorrientesJalisco.

For now does not represent a danger to Mexican territory According to the forecast of the With water.

In addition, it is expected that a group will form this afternoon. tropical stormwhich would be named Emilia, and around Tuesday, August 6, it was degraded.

It should be noted that Carlotta and Daniel continue in the Pacific Ocean but they do not represent a danger to Mexico due to their remoteness.

The With water asks citizens to stay informed, as well as to follow the instructions of Civil Protection in each state.