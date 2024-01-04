The French striker Kylian Mbappé, that ends contract with PSG in June 2024, and that as of Monday he is free to sign with the team he wants, he assured this Wednesday that he has not yet “chosen” about his future. “I haven't made my choice yet.

But we have an agreement with the president that means that all parties are protected,” Mbappé declared in the mixed zone after the victory against the Toulouse (2-0) this Wednesday in the French Super Cup.

My future is not an internal matter. “We have to think about the team,” added the Parisian, scorer of a goal this Wednesday. “I will announce it when I have made my decision,” he assured.

To seduce Mbappé, Real Madrid, one of his heart clubs and which for years has been considered the probable destination of the Parisian, oelLiverpool They can present him with a track record full of Champions titles.

“With the agreement with the president last summer, my decision matters little, we managed to protect all the parties, preserve the serenity of the club for the challenges ahead, is the most important thing,” explained Mbappé, who would have given up a part of his colossal first so-called “loyalty” last summer.

“In 2022, I didn't know until May. If I know what I want to do, why delay it? It wouldn't make any sense,” he responded, adding that the most important thing “are the titles, we have a determined and young group that wants to win trophies.” “.

