The 2026 World Cup qualifiers are just around the corner and the Colombian national team coach, Nestor Lorenzo, begins to evaluate situations that generate difficulties for the confirmation of his next call-up, to face Peru and Argentina in September.

The time after the Copa América presents difficulties not only because the majority of eligible players are just getting back to playing, while the main leagues are starting up, but also because of the injuries that are starting to appear.

The match against Peru will be in Lima on September 5, and on the 10th of the same month Colombia will host Argentina.

Meanwhile, the new news that was known is the injury that the central defender suffers Davinson Sanchez.

Davinson Sánchez with James. Photo:Getty Images via AFP

This Monday it was confirmed that the defender, who had a great performance in the last Copa América, has a back injury.

His club, Galatasaray of Turkey, revealed details of what happened to the footballer through a statement.

“The treatment of our footballer Davinson Sánchez, who felt pain in the upper right muscle of his back in the last part of the Atakaş Hatayspor match (minute 89) in the first week of the Trendyol Super League and was detected with a second degree strain (strain and bleeding) in the upper right back muscle group during post-match checks.”

Davinson Sanchez Photo:Taken from Directv

This official report has put the Colombian national team’s technical staff on alert, as this is a painful situation that the club’s medical team must handle without rushing the process. So Dávinson becomes uncertain for the next call-up. Press reports indicate that he will be out for at least 3 weeks.

Other problems

Another worrying case is that of John Jader Lucumíwho suffered a muscle injury with the Colombian national team in the first match of the Copa América against Paraguay and has not been able to recover.

Néstor Lorenzo spoke about this four days after the Colombian National Team became runner-up Photo:EFE / Instagram: @nestorglorenzo

Another case that raised an alarm in the Colombian National Team is that of Rafael Santos Borréa man Lorenzo trusts who will not be able to make the squad after suffering a muscle injury.

Globo Esporte reported that the Inter Porto Alegre striker has “a muscle injury in his left thigh. He will be out for four weeks, according to the club’s medical report.”

There is also the case of Miguel Angel Borja who was injured last week during a River Plate training session and will not be available for this week’s Copa Libertadores match against Huracán.

