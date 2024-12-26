Agents of the National Police have arrested seven people, members of the group Dominican Don’t Play (DDP) allegedly related to the shootings that occurred last July at a pizzeria on Madrid’s Paseo de las Delicias.

Among those arrested were a woman and six men, three of them being minorsThe Higher Headquarters of the Madrid Police reported this Thursday in a press release.

In July, a minor had already been arrested as the alleged perpetrator of the shooting, in which a young man was slightly injured. At the time of the events, the author was wearing a black sweatshirt and white black pants and was recorded by security cameras of the premises.

With all the pressure on him, delivered days after the events, accompanied by his mother, at the National Police station in the Latina district.









It was a gang member Peruvian originwith a history of injuries, police sources told Europa Press, who believe that he could have been involved in a initiation rite in the DDP gang against their Trinitarios rivals to ensure control of the territory.

The Information Brigade agents questioned him and also identified the three young men, from the rival Trinitarios gang, who were dining at the pizzeria and spoke with them. Also with the wounded man in the side, who was shot in the back, and who days later was discharged from the hospital. No one recognized the shooter.

But after a thorough investigation, the agents were able to verify the participation of third parties, who helped and gave coverage to the perpetrator of the shots to promote the achievement of the desired result.

They buried knives in a flowerbed

In two days the Police carried out six entries and searches in different areas of the Community of Madrid and Two large machetes, ammunition for long and short firearms were involved.clothing commonly used by this group such as bands, bracelets and clothing, three balaclavas, several telephone terminals, metal shackles, an electric scooter, an electronic precision scale and more than 300 grams of narcotic substances.

Due to all these events, six men, three of whom are minors and one woman, have been arrested as presumed responsible for the crimes of attempted homicide and membership in a criminal organization, being placed at the disposal of the judicial authority who ordered the arrest. prison of adults and the internment of minors in a closed regime, leaving the woman free with judicial measures.

The adults are 18 and 19 years old and then there are three minors. Among them are detained the head of the DDP Choir of Ambassadors and the number three of that group, the so-called ‘Minister of War’. The only girl arrested is the boss’s girlfriend, police sources have told Europa Press.

After the arrests and searches carried out, the agents located in a Nelson Mandela square, in Lavapiés a flowerpot that hid two large machetes underground with duct tape placed on the outside for quick extraction and a long gun cartridge. Precisely a sawed-off was the weapon used by the perpetrator of the shooting.