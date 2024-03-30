Undoubtedly, Shinji Mikami He is one of the most important creative minds in the video game industry. During his stay with Capcom, he was in charge of bringing Resident Evil to life, and once he left this company, he took on the task of creating his own studio in 2010, known as Tango Gameworks. After 13 years, in 2023 it was announced that Mikami decided to leave this team, and although at the time we did not know what the next step would be for this manager, It has been revealed that a new studio has formed.

According to the official site of Shadows of the Damned Hella Remastered, Mikami has created a new studio known as KAMUY. Unfortunately, at the moment there is no more information on this. It is unknown what the team's first game will be, and who makes up this company. This is what was said about it:

“As director and producer of the Resident Evil and The Evil Within sagas among others, Mikami has created numerous successful productions. In 1995 he released Resident Evil in which he acted as director. He has contributed to the popularization of the survival horror genre and has had a huge impact on the video game industry ever since. In 2010 Mikami founded Tango KK (renamed Tango Gameworks in October of the same year after becoming part of ZeniMax Media), after which he directed and released The Evil Within. He also acted as executive producer of Ghostwire Tokyo and Hi-Fi-Rush. After leaving Tango Gameworks he founded KAMUY Inc.”

At the moment, we know that Mikami is working alongside Goichi Suda, better known as Suda51, and Q Hayashida, mangaka of Dorohedoroin a remastering of Shadows of the Damned. Yes ok Suda51 has expressed interest in creating a completely new installment in this series with Mikamiat the moment there is no clear information about the next project of these creative minds.

Following his departure from Tango Gameworks last year, Mikami indicated that he wants to direct one more game before retiring. Currently, Shinji Mikami is 58 years old, so the idea of ​​stopping working becomes more and more attractive as time goes by. We can only wait to see what KAMUY's first step will be. On related topics, you can learn more about Mikami's plans here. Likewise, this was what Phil Spencer commented after Mikami's departure from Tango Gameworks.

Editor's Note:

Shinji Mikami is one of the most important developers and managers in the industry. While I would love to continue watching games under his direction, I also understand that he has left his mark on the medium, and if he wants to dedicate himself to enjoying the rest of his lives, this would be a perfect decision for him.

Via: Shadows of the Damned Hella Remastered