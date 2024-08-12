In 2017, Microsoft gave us Paint 3D, an application that was created as a replacement for Paint. However, this never happened, as users simply did not use this new option, and continued to use the classic system. The US company noticed this, and has now announced that Paint 3D will disappear completely in the future.

Through an official statement, it has been confirmed that Paint 3D will disappear from the Microsoft Store on November 4, 2024. The app will no longer be supported, and those who do not have it installed before that date will no longer be able to find it available for download in the future.

Microsoft has indicated that anyone who wants to edit photos on Windows PCs can still use the traditional Paintas well as the editing option that is included in the system. On the other hand, those who want to view a 3D file, something that can be done with Paint 3D, can use 3D Viewer, or any other third-party solution.

Although Paint 3D was conceived as the next big step for Microsoft with Windows 10 at the time, the public simply did not accept it, and while the company tried for 10 years to change user perception, This had no positive results. Remember, Paint 3D will disappear from the Microsoft Store on November 4, 2024.

Author’s Note:

It’s a shame, but it’s something that was coming, and it doesn’t seem like it will affect many people. Paint is a very popular and easy-to-use app, so it makes sense that not everyone is willing to give a more complicated app a try.

Via: Microsoft