Home page politics

divide

Guests at “Anne Will” (ARD) © Screenshot: ARD/”Anne Will”

Is compulsory vaccination on the brink? Anne Will questions the enforceability and has heated discussions with Federal Minister Lauterbach and CSU General Secretary Blume.

Berlin – At the “Anne Will” talk in the first*, the scraps fly on the topic “Vaccination obligation on the brink, loosening controversial – aimless in the Corona spring?”. If the parties had agreed at the beginning of the pandemic not to let the Corona* policy and the associated measures degenerate into a party dispute, this agreement now seems obsolete.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach* is the first to pull out the hammer and once again assumes that the Free State of Bavaria is subject to arbitrary laws*: According to the Federal Minister, it cannot be that Bavaria says that “we can implement our own laws if we feel like it, but If we don’t want to, we don’t do it.” CSU Secretary General Markus Blume pecks at Lauterbach’s sore point: Whether he is speaking “here as Federal Minister of Health” or as a private person, asks the CSU Secretary General smugly and alludes to the shortcoming that the Federal Ministry has not submitted its own application to introduce compulsory vaccination had.

The calculation works and Lauterbach is visibly upset: “Don’t pretend to be more stupid than you are!” And throws “polemics” at Blume’s head. “Months ago” it was decided to leave the debate in Parliament. Blume later makes it clear which standard he is used to from Bavaria: “Government comes from governing. That means giving the country a direction.”

“Anne Will” – these guests discussed with:

Professor Karl Lauterbach (SPD*) – Federal Minister of Health

Federal Minister of Health Markus Blume (CSU*) – general secretary

general secretary Joachim Stamp (FDP*) – Family Minister in North Rhine-Westphalia

Family Minister in North Rhine-Westphalia dr . Jana Schroeder – Specialist in microbiology, virology and infection epidemiology at the Mathias-Spital Foundation in Rheine

. Specialist in microbiology, virology and infection epidemiology at the Mathias-Spital Foundation in Rheine Elke Nobody – Nursing home manager from Freital, Saxony

Lauterbach is backed by Joachim Stamp, FDP colleague and family minister from North Rhine-Westphalia. Stamp tries to whistle Blume back: “In a situation like this, I don’t have to play the opposition’s little diamond.” that one relies on party-political gains out of an opposition reflex in such a serious crisis “is not “okay.” The state representative leaves no doubt as to who he sees the buck: “Make a common policy with Markus Söder* , that’s extremely difficult.”

Blume doesn’t let it sit and reports errors in content. “A law must be implementable,” explains the CSU general. “There are significant deficits in the implementation. layoffs? Continued wage payments? What does it do to the entire care system if five percent of the workforce suddenly can no longer come?” The virologist Jana Schroeder agrees: “It is correct in terms of content that we are still missing many specifications.” And criticizes the guidelines provided for the law the ministry. “This is not applicable in individual cases.”

Nursing home manager Keiner from Freital in Saxony is also causing problems with the new law: 27 of her 81 nursing staff are not vaccinated. If the unvaccinated were “banned from entering”, says the director, “then we have a situation that we can no longer control”. None: “If in two, three, four weeks I still have no further information that legitimizes me to act,” she smiles, “what should I say to my residents if my employees are withdrawn?” It’s also unfavorable the fact that visitors to the homes are not subject to any vaccination, but the staff are. “The visitors are usually 60 years old – they are not vaccinated and nobody asks them.” Nobody: “That’s unfair.”

When Lauterbach groans, Anne Will comments: “Open your eyes when choosing a career”

Anne Will* looks sternly towards the Federal Minister. After the introduction of the facility-related compulsory vaccination – so it was announced – the general compulsory vaccination should be introduced “very quickly”. Will: “You didn’t keep this appointment.” Lauterbach tries the pity tactic: “I’m just trying to solve problems,” said the minister. “All day long” he encountered people who “explain to him everything that doesn’t work”. Lauterbach begins to groan: “Look, there’s another problem…” the professor wails. That would go on “all day”, wherever it “may come”. Anne Will appears unimpressed: “Be careful when choosing a career,” she comments laconically.

Lauterbach no longer seems to believe in compulsory vaccination: “I think we can find a solution. But the result is open. It may also fail.” The minister leaves no doubt that he then considers the consequences to be fatal. “The idea” that the virus “is now becoming more and more harmless, soon a common cold” is a “very dangerous legend,” says Lauterbach. “That may be the case in 30, 40 years, but not for the next ten years.”

Lauterbach warns: “For me personally, the dead are very relevant”

The FDP colleague can’t quite go along with it and slows down the federal colleagues: “We have to get out of this fear story,” Stamp criticizes, “and also come back to a positive story”. Stamp is in favor of an obligation to provide advice. Everyone had to make an appointment, but would then also get “a vaccination offer”.

Now it’s Blume who jumps on the Stamp train and throws Lauterbach at the head: “More plan, less panic.” Blume reaps laughter in the group with the sentence: “You can maybe relax a bit here tonight .” And the moderator also recalls the “minister of fear” that Lauterbach was referred to and asks directly after the overloading of the health systems has been warded off: “Are you now looking for a new reason?” Lauterbach reassured: “The overloading of the health systems is still the standard”, for him personally, the “dead” are “very relevant”.

Conclusion of the “Anne Will” talk

That wasn’t a dialogue, that was front-line combat. Although Ukraine was not the topic, the political corona camps seemed similarly hardened. Karl Lauterbach at least got the victory in the social networks for most of the comments on the show – but unfortunately mostly not positive ones. (Verena Schulemann)