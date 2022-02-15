Horizon Forbidden Westlike its predecessor, it could really make it to PC.

With the success of the first chapter on PC it seems almost inevitable that too Horizon Forbidden West will receive the same treatment. We told you about the Guerrilla Games game in our dedicated review (which you can find here if you are curious to know our rating) and it seems clear to us that it is a majestic title. Precisely for this reason, fans of the master race are now looking forward to having such a title on PC to push it to the limit in terms of performance.

Although the arrival is taken for granted, Sony is still very reserved on the PC versions of its exclusives (as we have already seen in the past), so it will not jeopardize the sales of Horizon Forbidden West announcing the PC version right now.

It took Sony a long time, nearly four years, before releasing the PC version of Horizon Zero Dawngiven that the title was released in 2017. Per Days Gone instead we had to wait two years, as well as more or less God of War. The only game that received “special treatment” was Death Stranding by Hideo Kojima, which took exactly 8 months to arrive on PC.

Before I leave you, we remind you that obviously what is reported is not official and it is only our theory, so everything could be subject to sudden changes. However, given the precedents, the arrival of Horizon Forbidden West on PC it seems very likely, although certainly not imminent.

If you are curious to know more about the game, we refer you to our dedicated sheet to the game of Horizon Forbidden West continuously updated that you find right here.