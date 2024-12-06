Herrsching’s volleyball players lost their round of 16 first leg of the European Challenge Cup against Turkish representatives Spor Toto Ankara 1:3 (19:25, 25:23, 17:25, 21:25), but sold themselves dearly against the favorites. “It wasn’t a bad game for us against a very good team,” said Thomas Ranner, the coach of the WWK Volleys. Outside attacker Jannes Wiesner was the home team’s best man with 19 points and a strong reception in the Nikolaushalle, which was sold out with 1,000 spectators and where the Herrschingers played their European Cup game with an exception. “If someone had told me that 15 years ago, European Cup in Herrsching. I would never have believed it,” Herrsching’s managing director Max Hauser said before the game. The Ammersee club has never been in the round of 16 of an international competition. Before the second leg, which takes place in Ankara on December 18th, the Herrschingers now have a very bad starting position.