From Madrid to Vienna: RB16B gem

After achieving great critical and public success in Madrid in 2023 the F1 Exhibition – a traveling exhibition organized by Formula 1 to celebrate its history – moves to Austria this year. The exhibition-event will be staged in Vienna from February 2nd until late spring. The highlight for the spectators who visit the exhibition rooms will be the legendary one RB16Bwith which Max Verstappen won his first world title in 2021, emerging victorious from the duel with Lewis Hamilton.

The Austrian car collected 11 victories that year, ten of which were achieved by Verstappen. The most famous obviously is that of Final Abu Dhabi GP, with the overtaking inflicted on Hamilton on the last lap after the introduction of the Safety Car which earned the Dutchman the title. However, the #33 car will not be the only star to shine in the firmament of the Viennese exhibition.

3,000 square meters dedicated to F1

To the METAStadt Vienna there will be six specially set up roomsspread over 3,000 square meters and in these spaces the burnt Haas VF-20 driven by Romain Grosjean in Bahrain in 2020 will also be shown to the public, when the Frenchman risked losing his life following an accident that occurred on the first lap of the race, when he was trapped in the flames for 28 very long seconds.

Three other iconic cars that will be featured in this special exhibition will be the AlphaTauri AT01 and the Ferrari F187/88C – both triumphant on the Monza circuit respectively in 2020 with Pierre Gasly and in 1988 with Gerhard Berger – and the Maserati 250F of 1956, which was driven by legends such as Juan Manuel Fangio and Stirling Moss.

“We were enthusiastic and gratified by the success that the exhibition achieved in Madrid – said Timothy Harvey, curator and main producer of the F1 Exhibition – the ambition has always been to bring this one-of-a-kind exhibition to as many people as possible. The Vienna exhibition will feature new exhibits and visitor experiences“.