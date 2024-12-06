Mayor Oreja, creationism and freedom of teaching

As cured of horror as I think I am, I was honestly surprised to see Mayor Oreja defend creationism. It’s true that it wasn’t that long ago that we saw Milei appoint a flat earther as director of the Science and Technology Commissionwhich we have seen that Trump considered appointing a pedophile as state attorney general and who has named anti-vaccine Robert F. Kennedy Secretary of Health. In other words, these are times when we are accustomed to many extravagances, but one always thinks that these things happen in other, more or less exotic countries, but not in our own.

We must accept that this is no longer the case and that, when, following the general wave, the right returns to govern this country, we will have to get used to seeing how superstitious delirium buries the scientific wisdom of the Enlightenment. It is not impossible that climate change denialism, the anti-vaccine crusade, the idea that homosexuals are sick people in need of therapy, or that social programs are an attack on private property, a way of robbing the most rich under the protection of the law. Major Ear has broken the ice and placed himself at the forefront, stating that “Among scientists, those who defend the truth of creation against the story of evolution are winning”.