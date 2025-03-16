When Paul Drux was adopted from the circle of the German national team on Saturday, Lauter applause rushed through the arena in Hanover. Drux was always a popular player among handball fans because he hung in every second in each of his 127 caps. In the style of a steam ram, Drux had squeezed into the opposing defensive series, regardless of losses. Drux also had to end his career at the age of 29 because he never spared his body.

The current national players gathered behind Drux, and the view inevitably went to Julian Köster, who visibly listened to the farewell words. At 31:26 (16:14) in the European Championship qualification against Austria, Köster had played a game that Drux certainly liked: Köster, 24, had offered a courageous 60-minute fight, also thrown in everything that was in his body. He headed the attack game, racked in the defense; Always close to the limit, sometimes a bit over it.

A typical scene of the Gummersbacher: How he went out of the back room and fueled, on the way three Austrians hung on his arm, but Köster did not stop – until the ball was finally in the goal.

All the hardships had to be read on his face. In the meantime, Köster seemed so exhausted that one would have liked that national coach Alfred Gislason would have granted him a longer break on the bench. No wonder at the end of a powerful season with three big tournaments in 15 months, apart from all the games in the club. But the Icelander could not: after many failures, including Mittelmann Juri Knorr (infection) and his most successful shooter Renars Uscins (muscular problems), Gislason no longer had many players available from the back room. He took Köster from the field in the second half, but when the Austrians started a run with 4: 1 goals, Köster was quickly on it.

At the World Cup, Köster even took over the time -out of coach Gislason

Köster is precisely the player who saves the German handball players through difficult weeks and months. The one with great commitment and the last strength that the team comes across the last groove and that the game is not exactly easy for her. Already at the World Cup in January, which ended in the quarter -finals with a narrow defeat against Portugal, there were scenes in which Köster moved the team with Mitriss like a veteran manager. When he took over the announcements during the time in tight game situations, the colleague explained how the next turn had to walk – despite his only 24 years. And gislason only nodded appreciatively.

“A super -intelligent player” is Köster, said Gislason in Hanover – world class in defense, outstanding. Gislason had brought the Gummersbacher to the national team from the second division. Köster was given responsibility earlier than many others, now he is already at the age of 24 with almost 70 international matches. Sometimes Gislason is still surprised how far it is for his age. “Thank God he accepts this role,” said the national coach.

Köster’s problem is that he has to dose his strength at big tournaments. For more than 60 minutes, and defense against Austria, that may work. But not over a distance of seven or eight games in 14 days. If Gislason has to decide whether he chooses the defender or the attack player Köster, he usually takes the defender, even if he is deprived of one of his most difficult options in the attack game.

With a broad grin into the new phase of life: Paul Drux (front) when he said goodbye as a international in Hanover. (Photo: Swen gatekeeper/dpa)

Köster not only scored six goals against the Austrians, against whom it was only a 26:26 draw in Vienna in the first game on Thursday in Vienna. He also went with rousing gestures – which is an important currency in a team in which it is not exactly teeming with extrovert types. The Halle appreciated Kösters emotional kind, that also noticed the colleagues. “Julian is a real leader,” said goalkeeper David Späth, who also had a large part in the victory with his parades in the second half: “We are happy that we have him.” This was also possible for his Gummersbach teammate Miro Schluroff, who scored four goals in his second international match in the right back room and benefited from mutual automatisms with Köster. “It helps me immensely if I can play next to Julian,” said Schluroff, also 24.

Thanks to Köster’s active help, the German handball players have now reached their next intermediate destination. With 7: 1 points you lead the qualification group; One point in May against Switzerland or Turkey is enough for a permanent qualification as a group leader for the EM 2026 in Denmark, Sweden and Norway. Until then, the national players are trying to recover from the current hardships. Köster’s plan for free Sunday, before he continues in the club at VfL Gummersbach: “Sleep in.”