Angie Jibaja He spoke after the images broadcast by “Magaly TV, the firm” in which he is seen consuming illegal substances.

Shortly after the Magaly Medina program began, Angie Jibaja issued a statement about these delicate images that would confirm that the former model would have relapsed into illicit substances. The Peruvian television figure is once again in the eye of the storm and surprised all her followers because she announced that she had recently become a Jehovah’s Witness. Through her social networks, she justified that he has a private life despite being a public figure.

She also added that she was exposed to people with bad intentions recording her, but that she has dedicated herself to preparing and studying with coaches to change the course of her life. She also thanked the brands that still trust her despite the controversy she has been involved in.