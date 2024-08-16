Expert analyst suggests we’re likely to see the Nintendo Switch 2 relatively soon, before July 2025; and it will most likely have a lower price than the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

As announced in March 2024 by Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa We’ll get our first look at the Nintendo Switch 2 in 7 monthsso it’s quite likely that the launch could come sooner than we expected.

Source: Nintendo

According to the predictions of Hideki Yasuda, the expert analyst; the Nintendo Switch 2 It could have a price of approximately $9,300 MXNHowever, even though this is all just a prediction based on other reports, we don’t know what might happen in the future, so don’t get too excited guys.

A great alternative to expensive individual memberships is the family package, which we personally believe is more worthwhile as it allows you to invite up to 7 friends in addition to yourself to enjoy the service together and save a few bucks.

Nintendo Switch Online is available for $700 MXN per year for the standard version and $1,600 MXN per year for the expansion pack.

