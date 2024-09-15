The next September 17thhe Club America will face the Atlas in an exciting match corresponding to the Matchday 8 of the 2024 Opening Tournament of the Liga MX. This meeting will take place at the Sports City Stadium, where the blue-cream team does not collect the best results.
Americawhich has had a difficult start to the season, is currently at the bottom of the table and is coming off a very difficult classic against Chivas, so the team is looking to regain confidence and earn crucial points to climb positions in the standings.
For its part, Atlas The team is coming into the match with a decent performance and in qualifying positions. The team has shown good momentum in its last few matches, which gives them a positive boost for this match.
For these reasons, below we leave you all the details to watch this match between America and Atlas: where and how to watch the match live on television and online streaming; as well as schedules, Possible lineups and forecast.
When? Tuesday, September 17th
Where? Mexico City
Stadium: City of Sports
Schedule: 19:00 hours
Channel: TUDN, Channel 5
Streaming: ViX
In the last five meetings between the two teams, América has had a slight advantage, with one win, three draws and one loss in Liga MX. The most recent was a resounding victory for the blue-cream team. by 5-1 in it Closing 2024which adds an extra level of expectation to this new encounter.
It is worth mentioning that the America does not defeat the Atlas in Mexico City since the Apertura 2020, as there are 3 home games since then, with two draws and one loss, so it is a complicated game in the recent history of those from Coapa.
Club America: Luis Malagon; Israel Reyes, Nestor Araujo, Ramon Juarez, Cristian Borja; Jonathan dos Santos, Alvaro Fidalgo, Richard Sanchez; Javairo Dilrosun, Henry Martin and Brian Rodriguez.
Atlas: Camilo Vargas; Gaddi Aguirre, Miguel Nervo, Matheus Doria, Luis Reyes; Jeremy Marquez, Aldo Rocha; Jhon Murillo, Raymundo Fulgencio, Rivaldo Lozano and Eduardo Aguirre.
America 1-1 Atlas
